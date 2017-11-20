How 5 Fitness Influencers Get Ready for Bed

We know how our favorite Instagram stars work it in the gym, but what’s on the Tone It Up Girls’ agenda when it’s finally time to wind down for the night? We asked them for the scoop on how they prep for bed, then posed the question to other favorite fitness influencers, like Kayla Itsines and Kelsey Wells. Watch the video above to hear how these fit ladies end their day.

“I have to either say goodnight or call her or Facetime her,” says Tone It Up cofounder Katrina Scott, referring to her BFF and business partner Karena Dawn. “She doesn’t always pick up, but...you did last night!” Too cute.

Kayla Itsines confirmed her devotion to fitness when she told Health she ends every night with “a big stretch session before bed.” Sounds like the perfect way to quiet the mind and body after crushing a BBG workout.

“Catching up with my husband, catching up with my emails, and brushing my teeth,” says personal trainer Kelsey Wells of her nightly routine. Props to Wells for keeping her smile bright and connecting with her SO.

As for Aussie yogi Sjana Elise, deep Zs are the only things that matter to her come evening. When we asked what she does pre-bedtime, Elise said she’s “sleeping” already! We hear you.