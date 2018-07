Running just might be the perfect exercise. It’s a superefficient calorie blaster (burning well upwards of 600 calories an hour) that requires very little in the way of coordination or budget, beyond investing in a good pair of shoes and a sports bra. Plus, it’s got proven body and brain benefits. Studies show that running can boost mood, improve sleep, and lower the risk of ailments such as cancer, heart disease, and diabetes. New research even reveals that runners’ brains have better functional connectivity, which may help prevent age-related decline.

Convinced yet? This guide has goal-crushing inspiration for everyone from first-timers to dedicated runners looking for a brand-new challenge. Get ready to lace up and head out!