3 Must-Try Beach Workouts From Top Fitness Influencers

Breaking a sweat by the sea has added perks.

Allison Underhill
June 19, 2017

Now that summer is here, is there any better place to break a sweat than the beach? Aside from all the energizing benefits of your workout, you'll get an extra boost just from being near the water. Research suggests the simple act of taking in an ocean vista is enough to improve your mental health. And best of all, you can cool down by diving under the waves.

Lucky for us, some of our favorite fitness influencers feel the same way about training by the sea. Keep scrolling for made-for-sand moves to steal on your next beach day or vacay. 

Ebonny Fowler

@ebonny_fowler

This personal trainer is all about making fitness fun, and her most recent Insta post is no exception. Yesterday she shared a Pilates flow performed at the edge of lapping waves on a beach in Jamaica, set to Ed Sheeran's "Shape of You." We can’t get enough of her killer core moves.

Katie Austin

@katieaustin

Want to focus on your abs and arms? Check out this workout by Katie Austin. All you need is a set of dumbbells, and enough space on the sand to fit a yoga mat. 

Kerri Verna

@beachyogagirl

Tomorrow Day 6 of #mayibeginwithten is Bakasana! This is the first arm balance that most students will learn. The reason it is in this "beginner" challenge is because over the last 15 years I have taught yoga, this pose is one of the most exciting and rewarding accomplishments for students. I have seen countless beginners try this pose and be able to do it with the right instruction. If you can do one push-up or chaturanga, you can do this pose. Anyone can begin to work this posture - you don't have to take your feet off the ground to benefit. I feel that sometimes we can get caught up in the "I can't" rather than just working towards "I can". In this video, I show the progression to the full expression of the pose. With the right technique, effort and attitude, I believe you can achieve this pose! _ Tips: 1. Start in a low squat and squeeze the knees to the outside of the triceps. 2. Lean forward using your inner thighs to hug the arms. 3. If you are able to hold here, great! If you want to keep leaning forward, the toes might lift! 4. If flexibility allows, try placing the knees on the back of the arms close to the armpits. 5. Bend the arms and let the knees rest on their "shelf". 6. Stuck in your core and lean forward pressing firmly into the ground. 7. When the feet become light, lift them or just one at a time. 8. Once you can balance with bent arms, super glue your thighs to your chest (strong core) and lean forward as you straighten the arms.💪🏻 _ Remember this is a journey, there is no destination. Enjoy the time you spend learning the process.🙏🏻 _ Practice the full 10 min class with me on Omstars.com (link in bio). Use the code 101010 and your first month is $10. 😊 TAG a friend! #bakasana

A post shared by Kerri Verna (@beachyogagirl) on

Kerri Verna, better known as Beach Yoga Girl to her one million followers, has been teaching yoga for more than 16 years. Her perfect Crow Pose in the clip above is serious fitness goals, with or without a gorgeous backdrop. "I feel that sometimes we can get caught up in the 'I can't' rather than just working towards 'I can,'" Verna wrote in the caption to the post, which shows the full progression of Crow in stages.

Looking for more moves to help you shape up for summer? Try this total-body routine from Health's contributing fitness editor, Tracy Anderson.

The workout is designed to tone all over with six dynamic exercises.

