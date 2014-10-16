Basketball Team Moves Up Season For Freshman With Terminal Brain Cancer

Mount Saint Joseph University freshman Lauren Hill hasn't let cancer get in the way of shooting hoops, and the NCAA is helping her reach her ultimate fitness goal: to play one game on her Ohio college's basketball team.

You see, last year, the forward was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor—a month and a half after she committed to play for the Lions, according to Sports Illustrated. She was told she had two years to live. But Hill didn't let her diagnosis derail her dream. As she underwent chemotherapy and radiation treatments, she continued to play basketball on her high school team, and still hoped to play in college. Simply amazing.

"I never gave up for a second even when I got a terminal diagnosis; never thought about sitting back and not living life anymore," she told her local news station, WKRC.

But an MRI last month found that the 19-year-old's condition had worsened: Doctors told her she wouldn't live past December and the Lions' season opener was scheduled for November 15th.

The school petitioned the NCAA to move its first game of the season up two weeks to November 2nd. The wish was granted, and if all goes well, Hill will suit up for the game against Hiram College wearing number 22. We're all rooting for you, Lauren.