This Barry’s Bootcamp Workout Will Strengthen Your Core In 20 Minutes Flat

Pressed for time? This 20-minute workout from Barry’s Bootcamp will maximize your limited schedule and leave your abs on fire. To perform the exercises demonstrated in this video by Rebecca Kennedy, all you need is a mat, a little space, and some motivation (you can even do it in your own home!). Watch the video to get a walk-through of each move and its benefits.

You’ll start with a 4-minute dynamic warm-up, which involves deep stretches like a lunge with a side twist, and yoga-inspired moves like upward facing down and plank. You’ll repeat these exercises three times to open up your hip flexors and lengthen your spine. Next, you’ll do 10 reps of bird dogs, a form of crunches that work your abs. Then you’ll transition into crab reaches, which involve thrusting your hips upward while reaching your arm up and over your head. This move will not only activate your leg muscles, but will also test your stability and core strength as your balance on one arm. Repeat these two warm ups twice before moving onto the workout itself.

RELATED: 3 Easy Ways to Stay in Shape While You Travel

All that is just the warm-up. The meat of the workout begins in a full plank and push-up onto your toes, sucking in your abs as you inhale. Then, you’ll return to starting plank position. Repeat this movement for 30 seconds. Next, you’ll get on your back and lift your legs a few inches off of the ground, engaging your abs, lifting your shoulder blades off of the ground, and holding for a moment. Do this for 30 seconds as well. Repeat these two sets of exercises twice.

The second circuit is all about crunches and includes variations on the classic move. You’ll lift you legs straight up, into a table top position, and more in order to really target your core muscles. Finish up this quick yet effective workout by getting in a tabletop position and driving your knees towards your opposite are to work your obliques. Rebecca finishes off the sweat session with Russian twists.

Try this workout for a quick morning pick-me-up or as you wait for your dinner to finish cooking. You’ll save time while still getting all the benefits of an intense workout.