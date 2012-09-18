How to Create a Barre Studio at Home



Jason Todd

Barre workouts are an amazing way to work your bod, but unfortunately, they can also be very expensive. If you're on a tighter budget, there are plenty of easy ways to bring the barre studio vibe to your home. And don't worry; there's no need to mirror a full wall or install a professional ballet barre.

Leave ample room: While micro movements are everything in a barre workout, you've got to have space to move around. Make sure you set up your studio in a spot with lots of room for fluid movement.

Build your barre: You may consider investing in a portable ballet barre, but there are lots of ways to get creative with furniture you've already got in your home. Find a counter or grab a chair for a makeshift barre. Either will do the trick as a substitute for the real thing.

Roll out your mat: Bring your Pilates or yoga mat out whenever you're moving through a dance-inspired workout at home. Your mat gives your feet necessary traction when performing the barre routine, so you're not slipping and sliding all over your home's floor — or worse, rolling your ankle!

Grab some weights: Plenty of barre workouts employ the help of some light weights for intensified strength-training purposes. You might have eight or 10 pound weights in your home already, but be sure to grab a pair of small three-pound handheld weights that don't get in the way of your ability to perform.

Break out a routine: If you're not sure where to start, watch one of these awesome barre-workout videos, or incorporate these three barre-inspired moves into your next workout.

This article originally appeared on fitsugar.com