Dumbbells are great for basic bicep curls, but those hand-held weights are so much more versatile than that. Whether you’re at the gym or exercising at home, there are plenty of ways to make dumbbells a part of your total-body workout. Beachbody trainer Autumn Calabrese is proving just that. Her five-move dumbbell workout (shown in the video above!) targets all major muscles for firming and toning. Do this entire circuit 4-6 times.

Kneeling Lunge + Shoulder Press

Stand with your feet together, your right arm raised. Step your right foot backward into a low lunge, bringing your right arm down so the dumbbell meets your chest. From there, cross your right arm over your left knee. Bring the weight back to center, and then come back to your original standing position. Repeat this move 10 to 12 times on each side.

Single-Arm Row to Tapback

Start with your feet together, keeping a slight bend in your knees and a flat back as you lean forward. Tap your right foot behind you as your raise your right arm to your chest. From there, lower your arm back in front of you and step your foot back to your original position. Repeat this move 10 to 15 times on each side.

Turnout Bicep Curls

Stand with your feet slightly apart, using your core to maintain a straight back. Lower your arms to your sides, your palms facing outward. Bend your arms, bringing your dumbbells to your shoulders, and then lower back down. Repeat this move 15 times.

Tricep Kickback in Plank

Begin in a plank pose, placing your hands directly below your shoulders with your feet spread hip-width apart. Hold your dumbbell in your right hand and extend your right arm backward, bringing the dumbbell back behind your waist and then back again to your shoulder. Repeat this move 8 to 10 times on each side.

Weighted Knee Drops

Lie on your back like you would for a crunch, and bring your knees to a tabletop position. Hold your dumbbell just above your stomach, and then lower your legs down to either side, alternating between the right and left side. Repeat this move 10 times on each side.

