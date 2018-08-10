Athleta’s New Performance Underwear Line Is Here, and It’s Incredible

Stop everything you’re doing! One of our all-time favorite fitness brands just launched the collection we’ve been waiting for. That’s right: Athleta dropped a new performance underwear line, and it has us seriously swooning.

Athleta

If you’ve been searching for practically invisible underwear to wear under yoga tights, look no further than Athleta’s Incognita (bye-bye, VPL!). Designed specifically for yogis, these babies have a back center seam that helps control slippage during poses like downward dog.

The Performa style is moisture-wicking, quick-drying mesh underwear for your most intense workouts, keeping you cool down there while you sweat it out. The Performa is perfect for medium and high-impact workouts, such as HIIT sessions at the gym or long runs. Also good: it has bonded edges, which offer a barely-there-at-all feeling. Yes, please.

Then there's the Natura, your go-to seamless 100% cotton panty. It’s comfortable enough to sport all day at the office, yet feminine enough with its subtle lace pattern to slip under a dress for evening drinks. The wider waistband keeps the undies in place, so you won’t be resorting to office corners to discreetly yank them up.

Athleta

Athleta

Even better? The incredible underwear line comes in a variety of hues, from Desert Rose to Cinnamon Brown to classic black (we’re loving the Arbor Olive). Plus, it offers classic cuts, including bikini, high-waisted briefs, and thongs, so there’s something for everyone. Not only do these panties conveniently pair with Athleta’s sports bras, but they’ll also look amazing with a lacy bralette for date night. Trust us.

All styles retail for an affordable $16, so you won’t be breaking the bank for total workout comfort. Stock up on Athleta’s performance underwear line online and in stores. We're adding these amazing styles to our shopping carts, now.