Get Great Results With These At-Home Workouts

Too busy to exercise? Can't afford a gym membership? Don't have the right equipment? No more excuses! Just put on your sneakers and do one of these workouts at home. All you need is a little bit of space and some motivation—no equipment required!

Consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

Instructions: After warming up with five minutes of light cardio (i.e. jogging in place), repeat the circuit of your choice as instructed with 0-60 seconds rest between each. The less time you rest, the more challenging the workout.

Exercises: If you're unsure how to do any of these exercises, please click on the following links for a video of how each is properly performed. If the Squat Jumps are too challenging, perform Squats as an exercise substitution. For more of a challenge, combine multiple curcuits for one seriously butt-kicking workout!

Modifications: Most of these exercises are intended for intermediate and advanced exercisers, but many can be modified for beginners. Check out the modification videos for a plank and push-up below.

How-to videos: