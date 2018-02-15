Your Favorite Online Store Is Now Launching an Activewear Line

These pieces from the new ASOS 4505 workout collection will make you want to hit the gym.

Raise your hand if you love ASOS. Well, you're about to become even more enamored with the global online retailer. The British brand just announced the launch of—wait for it—ASOS 4505, their first activewear collection. (Insert all the feels here!)

"The first activewear collection from ASOS 4505 explores the line between sport and day-to-day life," a press release from the company says. "The design team has taken dynamic prints and colors from key fashion trends and merged them with seasonless technology, ensuring your playtime has personality while allowing you to get the best results." Translation: Expect super-cool gear with bright pops of color that you can sport in the studio and beyond.

Don’t let these fashionable pieces fool you, though; they are functional, too, with plenty of those techy details you’ve come to love from other brands like reflectivity, compression, sweat-wicking, even waterproof pockets for your smartphone. And ASOS 4505 is pretty affordable, with prices ranging from $16 to $80. Even better: their sizing is inclusive!

Here, some of the pieces we'll be adding to our online shopping cart, STAT.