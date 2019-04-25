5 Exercises to Tone Your Arms and Lift Your Butt at the Same Time

For anyone looking to target two very different areas with the same workout, Liz Chestang from Obé Fitness is here to show you how to tone your booty and your arms at the same time. All you need for these five exercise is a set of light weights.

Chestang starts with a reverse lunge with triceps curls. Hold your weights together above your head and step your left leg back into a lunge. As you step back, bend your elbows to lower your hands behind your head. As you step out of your lunge, raise your arms above your head. Repeat on the other side.

Next, try a squat with a dumbbell fly. Hold your weights in front of you, sit into a squat, and extend your arms out to your sides, squeezing your shoulder blades back and together. Return your arms to the front, stand up, then repeat.

From here, try a single leg overhead press. Standing on your left leg, extend your right leg straight behind you. As you press your right leg back, extend your arms over your head. Come back to standing with your arms by your side and repeat. Don’t forget to do the exercise on the other side too.

Then try a plié squat with a frontal raise and row. Start in a wide stance with your toes turned out, holding your weights over your thighs. As you squat, lift your arms straight out in front of you. Hold the squat and bend your elbows to pull back into your row, squeezing your shoulder blades together. Return your arms out in front of you, stand up out of the squat, and lower your hands to your thighs. Repeat for a few more reps.

For the final move, tabletop curl extend, start on all fours. Extend your left arm and right leg long, then curl them together to touch beneath your belly. Repeat several times, and make sure you switch to the other side.

