Tone Your Arms and Butt in This 10-Minute Workout With Obe Fitness

Who doesn’t want toned arms and a tight butt? This 10-minute workout by Obe Fitness will make it happen. Make sure you have two 1-3 lb weights, then follow Liz Chestang’s super easy moves.

Side lunge with a tricep kickback

Start with your arms by your sides, then step your right leg out and position your torso forward as you move your arms back. While keeping your torso at a 45-degree angle, do a squat. Do 10 reps on each side. Squeeze your shoulder blades back behind you and push your booty back like you are sitting in a chair.

Squat with fly out to the side

Start in a wide stance with your feet parallel. Bend into a squat and raise both arms out to the sides. Do 10 reps. Make sure to breathe and keep your center strong.

Bicep curl with a hip bridge

Lay on your mat and walk your heels in close to your core. Starting with your arms by your sides and your back on the mat, then lift your hips up as you do bicep curls. When you reach the top of the bridge, squeeze your glutes. Do 10 reps.

