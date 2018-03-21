Fitness Blogger Anna Victoria Reveals Her ‘Real Booty’ Isn't What You See on Instagram

Fitness influencer Anna Victoria is opening up about her insecurities about her “lack of a butt.” In a side-by-side Instagram post, she showed two different mirror selfies of her derriere.

“Those angles, I tell ya…,” she wrote, complete with a crying-laughing and peach emoji. “The one thing I was most insecure about growing up was my booty. I’ve always been smaller on bottom and I would try to wear long shirts to cover it.”

She went on to talk about how she’s used fitness to sculpt her body and shared some insight on how our favorite fitness stars get that perfect Insta shot.

“There’s only so much muscle you can build on your butt AND you need to flex it to really show it off,” she wrote. “A lot of the booty pics you see on Instagram are flexed, pushed out, back arched so much it actually hurts...plus high-waisted pants that accentuate a small waist and lift the booty too...there are so many ways to make it look 10x bigger on Insta than in real life, and I do it too!! I love posing and admiring the ‘Instagram booty’ but that’s not my real booty. And I’m okay with that.”

Victoria, who runs the Body Love app, said she’s overcome negative feedback from Instagrammers. Even for someone who inspires so many to be their best selves, she admits that self-love hasn’t always been easy.

“I’ve gotten several comments about my lack of a butt, even recently when I actually am so proud of my hard work,” she said. “It may not look like what someone else would consider an ideal booty, but it’s mine!! Not theirs. And I’ve had to work hard ... to love it no matter the shape or size.”

She ended what she called her #realstagram with a quote from Dita Von Teese: “You could be the ripest, juiciest peach in the world and there will still be someone who hates peaches.”

Victoria frequently shares photos of her “real” body to show her followers an accurate portrayal of her life. She’s openly discussed her belly rolls, revealing how she looks “99% of the time.”

"Your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat to be healthy, your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat for you to love yourself, and your stomach does not have to be perfectly flat to be confident and beautiful and an all-around amazing person," she wrote in one Instagram caption.