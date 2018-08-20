These 3 Lower-Body Moves From Anna Victoria Will Kick Your Butt—in a Good Way

Anna Victoria, a certified personal trainer and founder of the Body Love App, is a fitness force to be reckoned with. As the creator of 30-minute HIIT workouts, she’s the pro to consult for quick, convenient exercises that you can do practically anywhere.

In the video above, she demonstrates three moves that target the lower body (hello, glutes!). You can do these exercises at the gym or at home; all you need is a yoga mat and a couple of dumbbells. Ready, set, kick butt!

RELATED: 3 Common Exercises You're Probably Doing Wrong–and How to Fix Your Form

Single leg deadlift: Stand on one leg while holding a 7-12 pound kettlebell. Slightly bend the knee of the standing leg, then bend at the hip and extend your raised leg behind you for balance. Lower the kettlebell until you are parallel to the ground, and then return to the upright position. Complete 10 reps on each side.

Sumo squats: Get ready for your glutes and inner thighs to feel like they’re on fire. Stand with your feet wider than shoulder-width apart, keeping your toes slightly turned out. In each hand, hold a 10-15 pound weight by your shoulders with your fists facing in. Get in a squat position, but don’t squat so low that it feels like your butt is about to sit on the floor. Keep your chest open and lifted, which will help you tuck your bum underneath you. We recommend doing 20 reps.

Stationary jumping lunges: Get in the lunge position, then push yourself off the ground like you’re jumping. It may help to point your front toe, and be sure that your back knee is not touching the ground. Keep your eyes focused straight ahead; looking down can make your chest fall and your body lean forward, which is something you don’t want. Do 15 reps on each side.