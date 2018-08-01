The Only 6 Moves You Need for a Better Butt

If you’re looking for a booty-blasting routine, look no further than fitness pro Anna Victoria’s two circuit, six-move regimen. All you need is a mat and a resistance band to perform these challenging exercises. Watch the video and read below for descriptions on how to complete each round of your new favorite workout.

Donkey Kicks

Get down on your hands and knees and make sure your hands are placed directly underneath your shoulders. Have your foot flexed and raise your bent leg up, and focus on squeezing your glutes. Do 10 reps on each side.

“One tip to keep in mind is you don’t want your back to be arched,” she said in the video. “You actually want your back to be flat, because that’s gonna help you focus only on engaging that glute.”

Fire Hydrant With Resistance Bands

Grab your resistance band and get in the same position as you were in for the donkey kicks. But instead of kicking up, you’ll be moving your leg out to the side. You can do this move without the resistance band, but it adds more of a challenge if you incorporate it. Be sure that your body is completely stable and you’re only moving your leg. Do 10 reps on each side.

Squat Jumps

When you squat down, make sure your body is stabilized. Squat back like you’re sitting in a chair, keep your chest up and keep your arms out in front. Jump up and land back in that stable squat. At the peak of the move, point your toes so you can squeeze your quads and your glutes properly. Do this move 15 times.

Now, it’s time to take a quick break. Take 30 seconds to grab a drink, take a breath, and get ready to go through this circuit two more times.

Resistance Band Lateral Walks

With the resistance band around your thighs, start at one side of the mat and squat down. Keeping your chest up, step side to side. Push your knees out to keep them from bending inward. This isn’t performed in a full squat position--aim for a ¾ squat.

Glute Bridges

Make sure your back is flat to the ground as you raise up your glutes. Do 15 reps of these, and pause at the top during each rep. Try not to lift too high; you don’t want to engage your hips during glute bridges.

Side Squat With a Kickback

Take off the resistance band and start in a sumo position. Squat down to the side and keep your bent knee in line with your toes. Bring your leg back to center and kick it back. Perform 8 reps of those and then switch to the other side.

Complete this circuit three times. Your booty-blasting workout is done!