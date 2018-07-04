These 3 Moves Will Make You Feel Like Your Abs Are On Fire, In A Good Way

As an Instagram star and founder of the Body Love App, Anna Victoria is a fitness force to be reckoned with. Not only does she love HIIT strength workouts, but she always promotes body love, whether it’s mental, emotional, or physical.

Victoria is known for posting athleisure-clad photos of herself on social media, often highlighting her toned abs and strong arms. But she also peppers in real, unedited photos of herself as a way normalize things like belly rolls and cellulite, because everyone has them. And we are here for all of it.

If you’re wondering what Victoria’s secret is to a strong midsection, you’ve come to the right place. All you need is a mat, dumbbell, and a little determination. Here are her three core-crushing moves that will make your abs feel like they’re on fire, in a good way.

Plank and dumbbell shift

Once in plank position, lower onto your arms and take turns moving the dumbbell from side to side across the mat in front of you. Your body weight may want to shift each time you pick up the dumbbell, but resist and work on staying flat and keeping your feet firmly placed on the floor. The key? Squeeze. Those. Glutes.

Cross mountain climbers

Start in pushup position with elbows locked and your body forming a straight line from head to heels. Pick up your right foot and bring your right knee toward your left shoulder. Return to the start and repeat with the left foot. Focus on bracing and engaging your core muscles.

Side plank and reach through

We love adding a dumbbell to this move, which already builds lateral core strength and stability. While in side plank position, be sure to maintain a straight line from ankles to shoulders. Tip: don't allow your hips to drop.