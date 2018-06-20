The HIIT Workout That Anna Kaiser Swears By

We all know the effectiveness of high intensity interval workouts (HIIT). They get your heart rate up, work all of your muscles and serve up some serious results pretty quickly. That’s why we’ve enlisted Anna Kaiser, the founder of AKT in Motion and the celebrity trainer behind the bodies of Kelly Ripa and Shakira, to create a custom HIIT workout for you. “HIIT workouts are one of my favorite ways to get fit,” Kaiser says. “It’s hard, but since you’re only exerting yourself for a short period of time, it flies by pretty quickly.”

Even if some of these moves seem too challenging for you, don’t be discouraged, says Kaiser. “You can keep this routine low impact and still get most of the benefits by simply holding the weights, taking out the jumps and moving with intention,” she says.

This routine will engage every muscle in your body, increase your aerobic capacity and challenge your stability, endurance and stamina. “Once you’ve mastered HITT workouts,” Kaiser says, “everything else will seem easy!"

TIP: For the squats, make sure that ​you're​ using your​ full range of motion and really try to get your bo​oty​ down to a​ 90-degree angle from your knee. When you’re twisting and punching, make sure you’re engaging your obliques, so that you’re not ​compensating with​ your back.

Perform this routine at least three to five times each week depending on your goals.