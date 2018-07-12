Amazon Just Leaked an Early Prime Day Deal—and It’s Perfect for Fitness Junkies

We firmly believe one can never have enough workout apparel. Still, it can be a real struggle to find affordable and stylish activewear that checks all our boxes: comfortable, functional, and technical. So, we were excited to learn that Amazon is going to be dropping a few Prime Day deals early this year. In addition to up to 30% off intimates on July 13, the retailer is offering up to 40% off select activewear (including their exclusive Core 10 brand, which we love) on July 15. The Core 10 collection includes classic staples like your tried-and-true black capri, as well as edgier sports bras and leggings that are still supportive for your toughest workouts. While Prime Day doesn't *officially start until July 16*, you can shop these deals a day early. Here, our top picks—from bras and tops to leggings—that you won't want to miss.

Amazon.com

Best Prime Day sports bra deals

• Core 10 Icon Series Ballerina Sports Bra: This crossover bra has a compression fit to minimize bounce and keep everything in its place, making it ideal for yoga, barre, and dance classes.

• Core 10 Icon Series Rebel Sports Bra: A modern, sexy update to the classic sports bra that has us adding this moisture-wicking racerback in every color to our shopping cart.

• Core 10 Icon Series Supernova Star Reflective Sports Bra: This star-printed bra is not only on trend, but the reflective technology also makes it a great choice for nighttime runs.

• Core 10 Lattice Yoga Sports Bra: Crop tops aren't going anywhere, and we're digging this supportive bra with feminine crisscross detailing at the back.

Best Prime Day legging deals

• Core 10 Tri-Color Yoga Full-Length Legging: This fashion-forward, color-blocked legging is buttery soft, but will still hold up in your HIIT sessions.

• Core 10 Onstride High Waist Run 7/8 Crop Legging: A classic black capri never goes out of style, and this one has side panel pockets for stashing your stuff.

• 7 Goals High Waist Legging: These high-waist leggings have mesh insets for added breathability. We are especially loving them in the lipstick red hue.

• Core 10 Jogger Sweatpant: Because they're so lightweight, you can wear these effortless gym-to-street joggers year round.

Best Prime Day top and jacket deals

• Core 10 'Lighter Than Air' Performance Racerback Tank: This airy tank wicks away moisture and keeps you dry through even the sweatiest circuits.

• Core 10 'Lighter Than Air' Performance Open Back T-Shirt: A flirty back cutout makes this seemingly average tee a stylish option for workouts (or just running errands).

• Core 10 Be Warm Thermal Fitted Run Hoodie: The ultimate lightweight thermal, this hoodie is perfect for all-season running; just pull it on and go.