Amazon Just Leaked an Early Prime Day Deal—and It's Perfect for Fitness Junkies

Amazon Prime Day is officially July 16, but the site is launching some amazing deals on workout clothes a day early. 

Susan Brickell
July 12, 2018


We firmly believe one can never have enough workout apparel. Still, it can be a real struggle to find affordable and stylish activewear that checks all our boxes: comfortable, functional, and technical. So, we were excited to learn that Amazon is going to be dropping a few Prime Day deals early this year. In addition to up to 30% off intimates on July 13, the retailer is offering up to 40% off select activewear (including their exclusive Core 10 brand, which we love) on July 15. The Core 10 collection includes classic staples like your tried-and-true black capri, as well as edgier sports bras and leggings that are still supportive for your toughest workouts. While Prime Day doesn't *officially start until July 16*, you can shop these deals a day early. Here, our top picks—from bras and tops to leggings—that you won't want to miss.

Best Prime Day sports bra deals

Core 10 Icon Series Ballerina Sports Bra: This crossover bra has a compression fit to minimize bounce and keep everything in its place, making it ideal for yoga, barre, and dance classes.

Core 10 Icon Series Rebel Sports Bra: A modern, sexy update to the classic sports bra that has us adding this moisture-wicking racerback in every color to our shopping cart.

Core 10 Icon Series Supernova Star Reflective Sports Bra: This star-printed bra is not only on trend, but the reflective technology also makes it a great choice for nighttime runs. 

Core 10 Lattice Yoga Sports Bra: Crop tops aren't going anywhere, and we're digging this supportive bra with feminine crisscross detailing at the back.

Best Prime Day legging deals

Core 10 Tri-Color Yoga Full-Length Legging: This fashion-forward, color-blocked legging is buttery soft, but will still hold up in your HIIT sessions.

Core 10 Onstride High Waist Run 7/8 Crop Legging: A classic black capri never goes out of style, and this one has side panel pockets for stashing your stuff.

7 Goals High Waist Legging: These high-waist leggings have mesh insets for added breathability. We are especially loving them in the lipstick red hue.

Core 10 Jogger Sweatpant: Because they're so lightweight, you can wear these effortless gym-to-street joggers year round.

Best Prime Day top and jacket deals

• Core 10 'Lighter Than Air' Performance Racerback Tank: This airy tank wicks away moisture and keeps you dry through even the sweatiest circuits. 

Core 10 'Lighter Than Air' Performance Open Back T-Shirt: A flirty back cutout makes this seemingly average tee a stylish option for workouts (or just running errands).

Core 10 Be Warm Thermal Fitted Run Hoodie: The ultimate lightweight thermal, this hoodie is perfect for all-season running; just pull it on and go.

