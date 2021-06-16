Home

The Best Early Health and Wellness Prime Day Deals That Are Too Good to Miss

From anti-aging skincare to comfy sneakers to cooling weighted blankets, these markdowns are worth shopping early.
By Sanah Faroke
June 16, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and just like in previous years, you can expect incredibles deals-especially in the health and wellness space. But you don't have to wait until the two-day sale event to start saving, because Amazon has already dropped thousands of markdowns on best-selling activewear, home workout equipment, beauty items, healthy home essentials, and so much more. And you can get ahead of the curve by shopping these early Prime Day deals now. 

With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to 51% on health and wellness must-haves from a slew of top brands.  If you'd like to upgrade your workout wardrobe for summer, you'll find price cuts up to 25% on activewear pieces like  Under Armour shorts, Alo Yoga high-waisted leggings, and Champion sports bras. Plus, you can get the latest and greatest in the comfy shoe world for less thanks to big markdowns on sneakers from AdidasBrooksNike, and more. 

To stay on top of your health goals by tracking your steps, heart rate, and other insights, consider buying a fitness tracker or smartwatch while they're on major sale. A variety of different Fitbit models, Garmin trackers, and Apple watches are included in the early Prime Day deals. You'll also find Sony's noise-cancelling earbuds for $102 off and the coveted Apple AirPods Pro for under $200.

If you've been thinking about creating your own home gym, there's no better time to do so than Prime Day thanks to all of the discounts on workout equipment. Whether you're in the market for portable fitness gear-like non-slip yoga mats and adjustable dumbbells-or big-ticket items like folding treadmills and cycling bikes, there's something for everyone to save on. 

Because cultivating a healthy home is important, too, you'll be excited to find HEPA air purifiers, weighted blankets, and supportive pillows on sale, as well as customer-loved kitchen appliances like GoWise air fryers and NutriBullet blenders. Plus, there are exciting discounts in the beauty and skincare categories, including anti-aging creams, skincare oils, exfoliating tools, and teeth whitening kits.  

Ready to check out the best early Prime Day deals? Scroll through the list, below, to discover 50 can't-miss discounts available right now.

Best Sneakers on Sale 

Best Skincare and Beauty Deals

Best Fitness and Workout Equipment Deals

Best Activewear on Sale

Best Healthy Home and Kitchen Deals

Best Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch Deals

Best Headphones and Electronics on Sale

