It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and just like in previous years, you can expect incredibles deals-especially in the health and wellness space. But you don't have to wait until the two-day sale event to start saving, because Amazon has already dropped thousands of markdowns on best-selling activewear, home workout equipment, beauty items, healthy home essentials, and so much more. And you can get ahead of the curve by shopping these early Prime Day deals now.