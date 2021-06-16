The Best Early Health and Wellness Prime Day Deals That Are Too Good to Miss
It's official: Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, and just like in previous years, you can expect incredibles deals-especially in the health and wellness space. But you don't have to wait until the two-day sale event to start saving, because Amazon has already dropped thousands of markdowns on best-selling activewear, home workout equipment, beauty items, healthy home essentials, and so much more. And you can get ahead of the curve by shopping these early Prime Day deals now.
With an Amazon Prime membership, you can save up to 51% on health and wellness must-haves from a slew of top brands. If you'd like to upgrade your workout wardrobe for summer, you'll find price cuts up to 25% on activewear pieces like Under Armour shorts, Alo Yoga high-waisted leggings, and Champion sports bras. Plus, you can get the latest and greatest in the comfy shoe world for less thanks to big markdowns on sneakers from Adidas, Brooks, Nike, and more.
To stay on top of your health goals by tracking your steps, heart rate, and other insights, consider buying a fitness tracker or smartwatch while they're on major sale. A variety of different Fitbit models, Garmin trackers, and Apple watches are included in the early Prime Day deals. You'll also find Sony's noise-cancelling earbuds for $102 off and the coveted Apple AirPods Pro for under $200.
If you've been thinking about creating your own home gym, there's no better time to do so than Prime Day thanks to all of the discounts on workout equipment. Whether you're in the market for portable fitness gear-like non-slip yoga mats and adjustable dumbbells-or big-ticket items like folding treadmills and cycling bikes, there's something for everyone to save on.
Because cultivating a healthy home is important, too, you'll be excited to find HEPA air purifiers, weighted blankets, and supportive pillows on sale, as well as customer-loved kitchen appliances like GoWise air fryers and NutriBullet blenders. Plus, there are exciting discounts in the beauty and skincare categories, including anti-aging creams, skincare oils, exfoliating tools, and teeth whitening kits.
Ready to check out the best early Prime Day deals? Scroll through the list, below, to discover 50 can't-miss discounts available right now.
Best Sneakers on Sale
- Saucony Cohesion 13 Running Shoes, $50 (was $60)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, $41 (was $70)
- New Balance Nergize Sport Cross Trainer Shoes, $52 (was $65)
- Asics Gel-Venture 7 Trail Running Shoes, $54 (was $70)
- Brooks Revel 4 Running Shoes, $80 (was $100)
- Nike Flex TR 9 Training Shoes, $60 (was $70)
Best Skincare and Beauty Deals
- Crest 3D White Teeth Whitening Kit, $37 (was $45)
- Oral-B Pro 1000 Electric Toothbrush, $40 (was $50)
- Bio-Oil Skincare Oil, $12 with coupon (was $27)
- Neutrogena Hydro Boost Gel Moisturizer, $12 (was $18)
- RoC Multi Correxion 5-in-1 Anti-Aging Moisturizer, $19 (was $24)
- La Roche-Posay Effaclar Duo Acne Treatment, $30 (was $37)
- Olay Regenerist Retinol24 Night Moisturizer, $32 (was $47)
- Foreo Luna Mini 2, $84 (was $119)
Best Fitness and Workout Equipment Deals
- Whatafit Resistance Workout Bands Set, $23 (was $30)
- Manduka Pro Travel Yoga Mat, $53 (was $68)
- Flybird Adjustable Dumbbell, $100 (was $130)
- Sunny Health and Fitness Magnetic Rowing Machine, $242 (was $399)
- Xterra Fitness Folding Treadmill, $1,038 (was $1,400)
- NordicTrack Commercial Studio Cycle, $1,600 (was $1,799)
- Naipo Shiatsu Back and Neck Massager, $39 (was $56)
- Hypervolt Percussion Massage Gun, $299 (was $349)
Best Activewear on Sale
- RBX Active Performance Tank Top, $18 (was $20)
- Champion Freedom Seamless Racerback Sports Bra, $19 (was $25)
- Under Armour Play Up 3.0 Shorts, $19 (was $25)
- Under Armour HeatGear Middy Shorts, $23 (was $30)
- Dragon Fit High-Waisted Yoga Leggings, $24 (was $26)
- Alo Yoga High-Waisted Moto Leggings, $80 (was $114)
Best Healthy Home and Kitchen Deals
- Cushion Lab Back Relief Lumbar Chair Pillow, $66 (was $75)
- Luna Weighted Cooling Blanket, $70 (was $100)
- Levoit True HEPA Air Purifier, $40 (was $50)
- Adaptive Sound Technologies LectroFan Sleep Sound Machine, $45 (was $50)
- NutriBullet Personal Blender, $55 (was $60)
- GoWise Digital Air Fryer, $73 (was $90)
- iRobot Roomba Robot Vacuum, $199 (was $250)
- Pure Daily Aromatherapy Diffuser and Essential Oil Set, $35 (was $70)
Best Fitness Tracker and Smartwatch Deals
- Garmin Vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker, $86 (was $130)
- Fitbit Charge 4 Fitness Tracker, $120 (was $170)
- Fitbit Versa 2 Fitness Smartwatch, $150 (was $180)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2, $219 (was $270)
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S Fitness Smartwatch, $264 (was $350)
- Apple Watch Series 6 Smartwatch, $320 (was $399)
Best Headphones and Electronics on Sale
- JBL Go2 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $40 (was $48)
- Amazon Echo Device, $75 (was $100)
- Sony Truly Wireless Sports In-Ear Noise Canceling Earbuds, $98 (was $200)
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $129 (was $159)
- Jaybird Vista True Wireless Sport Earbuds, $130 (was $150)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $132 (was $170)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $197 (was $249)
