Follow Along With This Heart-Pumping Dance Workout Led by a Former Radio City Rockette

Anyone who’s tried dance fitness classes knows how much fun it is to get your heart pumping to the rhythm of your favorite songs. If you have yet to give a dance workout a go, celebrity trainer Amanda Kloots is here to show you how to get started. Kloots is a former Radio City Rockette, so she knows better than anyone how to get your body moving and kicking...and have so much fun doing it, you’ll forget it’s a legit workout.

Kloots now teaches classes that help burn calories and build muscle by combining dance and cross training. Her workouts are super upbeat and demonstrate how to connect your body with the rhythm of the music. The best part? You don’t need any equipment to do this routine, meaning you can get down to business anytime, anywhere. Just loosen up, hit play, and follow along.

