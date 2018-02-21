The Upper Body Exercise Alicia Vikander Does for Amazing Arms

When Alicia Vikander, 29, steps into the role of Lara Croft in Tomb Raider (in theaters March 16), her upper body strength will be on display. And this circuit was key, says her trainer, Magnus Lygdbäck. "It was crucial to Alicia’s aesthetics, helping her shape her arms, and it gave her the strength needed to wield weapons and climb."

Jess Levinson

Alternating Bicep Curl + Double Biceps Curl

Stand with feet hipwidth apart and arms at sides, a dumbbell in each hand (A). Bend right elbow, and curl weight to shoulder (B). Lower to start. Repeat on left. Do 8 reps per side. Follow with double curls, cutting weight in half. Do 10 reps. Repeat circuit 4 times.

Dumbbell French Press

Lie faceup on a bench with knees bent and feet flat. Holding a dumbbell in each hand, straighten arms directly over chest, with palms facing in (A). Bend elbows, and slowly lower dumbbells toward shoulders (B). Pause, and then press weights back up to start. Do 4 sets of 15 reps.

Cable Rope Triceps Extension + Cable Curl

Hold a cable rope with your back to machine, a hinge in hips, elbows bent, and hands behind head (A). Extend arms out (B). Return to start; do 15 reps. Follow with curls. Facing machine, with hands at thighs, grip bar (A). Curl up (B). Lower down; do 15 reps. Repeat cycle 4 times.