Age-Defying Running Duo

Two runners--one in her mid-40s and one in her late 20s--share their story of friendship and workout success.
Lyons and Davis
By Jenny Hadfield
From Health magazine
"Cyndi [Lyons, 46] and I run together every Sunday," says Valerie Davis, 27, of Birmingham, Ala. "Our age difference is so valuable to our relationship. I help her understand some of the things her daughter is going through, and she’s able to give me great marriage advice. Running has really connected us and changed our lives for the better."