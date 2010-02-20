Age-Defying Running Duo



Lyons and Davis

By Jenny Hadfield

From Health magazine

"Cyndi [Lyons, 46] and I run together every Sunday," says Valerie Davis, 27, of Birmingham, Ala. "Our age difference is so valuable to our relationship. I help her understand some of the things her daughter is going through, and she’s able to give me great marriage advice. Running has really connected us and changed our lives for the better."