Adidas Just Launched Game of Thrones-Inspired Sneakers—and They're Selling Out Like Crazy

If you've been anxiously counting down the days until the final season premiere of HBO's Game of Thrones, here's something to hold you over until April 14: Adidas just launched a new collection of GOT-inspired colorways on their popular Ultraboost sneaker. In other words, you can now make it clear to everyone in your workout class who you're rooting for to end up on the throne (Jon, obviously, right?).

There are six shoes in the collection, all taking style cues from different noble families in Westeros. House Stark channels the North with gray and black neutrals; Night's Watch has sleek black knit uppers with a contrasting white sole; House Lannister makes a statement with scarlet and gold; and White Walker features cloud white uppers with glowing blue details. House Targaryen comes in two colorways, a dragon-inspired red and black and metallic silver.

Note that only the silver House Targaryen and House Lannister kicks come in women's sizing (the others are unisex, and the brand recommends women size down at least one size).

Image zoom Adidas

Image zoom Adidas

And like all Ultraboost kicks, they're crazy comfortable, thanks to plenty of plush cushioning, a supportive molded heel cup, and tons of energy return to keep you moving.

All sneakers are sold at select retailers and on adidas.com for $180. You'll have to act fast, though: Three of the six styles are already sold out.

