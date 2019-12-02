If you’re in the market for a pair of super comfy shoes, Cyber Monday is the perfect opportunity to score a popular pair for *way* less than retail value. And if you’re wondering what’s on the top of our comfy shoe wishlist, look no further than the Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes (from $40, was $70; amazon.com)

Already Amazon’s number one best-sell running shoe, the Adidas Cloudfoam sneakers have a cult following of owners that rave over the unbelievably comfortable design. Created specifically for a women’s foot—which tends to be narrower with a higher arch—the lightweight sneakers use a signature ‘cloudfoam’ midsole and outsole that reviewers say offers maximum support but still feels as if you’re walking on a cloud.

Supportive enough to carry you through a run or an 8-hour work shift spent on your feet, this shoe focuses on providing first-class comfort. The upper is a soft fabric that gently hugs your foot with plenty of breathability, while the footbed is a memory foam cushion that molds to your foot’s shape.

Best of all, it’s available in over 36 different colorways, so you can easily add the shoe into your rotation. Not to mention, it’s already a favorite of many fitness bloggers—thanks to the trendy signature Adidas three-stripe logo—and won’t look or feel clunky.

Despite a lightweight and breathable build, you can still count on these shoes to last for years to come. The outsole is made with a durable rubber that’s designed to last for hundreds of thousands of steps, while engrained traction patterns prevent slips and falls.

To buy: Adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoes, from $40 (was $70); amazon.com

While there are plenty of reasons to fawn over this stylish shoe, the top adjective used by over 1,000 different wearers was ‘comfortable’. In fact, over half of the positive reviews on Adidas’ cloud-like shoes called out the unbeatable comfort.

One reviewer summed up their experience with this review: “These shoes are the best shoes I've ever had and I'm a shoe fanatic! When I say I've worn them all day and it feels like I'm walking on clouds, they do! I loved them so much I bought a pair for my Mom too! No more walking with my toes crunched up or feeling constricted because the shoe has no flexibility in the toe area (which makes my toes sore). These shoes are flexible and breathable. I give honest to God reviews because I want people to know the real deal before they buy products that I have purchased and this right here is honestly a game changer for the comfort of my feet! It doesn't hurt they they look great too! Outstanding shoe!”

While these cloud-like shoes typically retail for $70, you can save big this Cyber Monday with prices starting at just $39 on Amazon. Plus, select colorways also have an additional percentage off coupon to save even more. Just be sure to grab a pair now—Cyber Monday is ending tonight in just a few hours,and will be taking these unbelievably low prices with it.