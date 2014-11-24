Addicted to Serial? 5 Podcasts to Get You Through Your Next Workout

Are you as addicted to "Serial" as we are? The podcast follows reporter Sarah Koenig as she revisits a murder mystery from 1999, with listeners anxiously awaiting the next step in the story every Thursday morning.

If you haven't tuned in, get ready for the best thing to ever happen to your workouts. Instead of listening to “Shake It Off” yet again while you hit the gym, mix up your sweat-session by listening to "Serial" or one of these other great podcasts.

Koenig delves into the mystery of who killed high school senior Hae Min Lee in the podcast, which recently hit 5 million downloads and streams, the fastest rise in iTunes history. While Lee’s former boyfriend, Adnan Syed, was charged and sentenced to life in prison for her murder, he denies it, and the case against him doesn’t completely check out. Follow along with Koenig as she explains the 15-year-old case through court documents and police interviews, and tries to figure out if Syed is actually innocent.

Scott Aukerman, producer of “Between Two Ferns,” hosts this comedy podcast, which features improv and games from all of his comedian friends (think Andy Samberg, Orange is the New Black’s Natasha Lyonne, Park’s and Recreation’s Ben Schwartz and more). Warning: May induce bursts of laughter and odd stares from the guy on the bike next to you.

If you like "Serial," but can’t handle waiting a week for each installment, try out "Criminal" instead. The podcasts also delves into a real-life crime, but you’ll know the answer to each whodunnit by the end of the episode, which last about 20 minutes.

If you’re not ready to give up your music for your run, but you still want to mix it up, try "Tiny Desk Concerts." Bob Boilen, the host of NPR’s “All Things Considered,” invites a variety of musicians, from Top 40 artists to up-and-coming bands to his (tiny) desk to record a few songs. He’s had everyone from Adele to Hozier to T-Pain, who even performed sans auto-tune to the Internet’s delight.

Interested in using your gym time for something a little more educational? "Stuff You Should Know" started as a website, and from there, spawned a TV show. They’ve produced over 500 episodes, so if you have a question about anything, they’ve likely got a podcast that can answer it. Recent episodes include how skywriting works, what goes on in Halloween attractions, and the process of a police interrogation (which would be great to go with your "Serial" downloads! Sorry, we’re obsessed).