5 Exercises for Rock-Hard Abs From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Trainer

Tracy Anderson shows how to whittle your middle like the Goop queen herself.

Rosie McCall
October 12, 2016

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off some seriously toned stomach in a recent supermarket-themed photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar. And who can blame her? If we had rock-hard abs like that, we'd flaunt 'em while grocery shopping too. 

"When I was starting out, I would get printouts of what was being written about me that week. At first it was all good things, and then it started to turn. I very quickly learned, 'This isn't good, this isn't helping me.' These were strangers, and they were opining on anything in my life, from where I ate dinner to what movie I chose to do to who I was dating. But it was a very important exercise for me in terms of really understanding that one's sense of self is internal."— @GwynethPaltrow opens up to @FullFrontalSamB about fame, family, and being daring in our November #WomenWhoDare issue. Go to the link in our bio to read the full interview on BAZAAR.com. Photographs by @AlexiLubomirski Styling by @JoannaHillman

Paltrow's killer bod would ignite envy in most twenty-somethings, which makes it hard to believe the mom of two turned 44 last month. She clearly knows her way around the gym. So even though we're not always on board with Paltrow's health advice (vagina steaming, anyone?), we're happy to follow her lead to a six-pack!

Luckily, Health's contributing fitness editor, Tracy Anderson, also happens to be Paltrow's trainer, and in the video below, she demonstrates five of her go-to ab-chiseling moves.

Anderson's advice: Run through these exercises (10 reps of each) before a 30- to 60-minute cardio workout. Prepare to feel the burn. 

RELATED: I Took Gwyneth Paltrow's Healthy Living Advice for a Week 

Committed to toning up like Gwyneth? Check out more of Anderson's top moves below, and sign up for her 30-Day Core Challenge. Over the next month she'll lead you through gradually increasing reps of calorie-torching moves, to transform your butt, back, and abs.

