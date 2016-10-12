5 Exercises for Rock-Hard Abs From Gwyneth Paltrow’s Trainer

Gwyneth Paltrow showed off some seriously toned stomach in a recent supermarket-themed photo shoot for Harper's Bazaar. And who can blame her? If we had rock-hard abs like that, we'd flaunt 'em while grocery shopping too.

Paltrow's killer bod would ignite envy in most twenty-somethings, which makes it hard to believe the mom of two turned 44 last month. She clearly knows her way around the gym. So even though we're not always on board with Paltrow's health advice (vagina steaming, anyone?), we're happy to follow her lead to a six-pack!

Luckily, Health's contributing fitness editor, Tracy Anderson, also happens to be Paltrow's trainer, and in the video below, she demonstrates five of her go-to ab-chiseling moves.

Anderson's advice: Run through these exercises (10 reps of each) before a 30- to 60-minute cardio workout. Prepare to feel the burn.

Committed to toning up like Gwyneth? Check out more of Anderson's top moves below, and sign up for her 30-Day Core Challenge. Over the next month she'll lead you through gradually increasing reps of calorie-torching moves, to transform your butt, back, and abs.