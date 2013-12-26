A Surprising Trick That Curbs Your Appetite

If you haven't jumped rope since you were in pigtails, consider hopping back to it. In a study at Waseda University in Japan, folks who performed three 10-minute jump-rope intervals, with five minutes of rest in between, experienced a greater drop in appetite than those who did a similarly structured cycling routine. The "who knew?" explanation: "Exercise with up-and-down motions disturbs your gut," says lead study author Hiroshi Kawano, PhD, "which potentially reduces the amount of the hunger-stimulating hormone ghrelin that the gut releases."

Try this 20-minute circuit from Nike Elite Fitness trainer Patrick Goudeau:

1. Warm up by jogging in place for 30 seconds. Do 20 jumping jacks, then 10 body squats. Repeat sequence for 4 minutes.

2. Jump rope for 1 minute, then rest for 20 seconds.

3. Jump rope for 2 minutes, then rest for 40 seconds.

4. Jump rope for 3 minutes, then rest for 1 minute.

5. Repeat jump-rope sequence in reverse order.