4 Moves for Strong, Sexy Hips

We’ve all heard the expression “a moment on the lips, forever on the hips,” and unfortunately this (silly) saying about what we eat hits home for a lot of women. We do tend to store more fat in our lower bodies compared to men and this can make it difficult to sculpt those slender hips and thighs that easily slide into a pair of skinny jeans.

While exercise will never change a person’s body type or where they store fat, the following workout can help to tone and tighten these areas with only a few quick exercises. Do this bodyweight workout 3 days a week to get on the fast track to sexy hips!

1. Bridge with Leg Extension

Lie on your back with your knees bent and your arms at your sides. Extend your left leg straight out, letting it hover an inch off of the ground. Keeping your left leg straight, engage your abs and glutes to thrust your hips up toward the ceiling until your body is in a straight line from knees to shoulders. Hold for a second, and then lower back down to the starting position. Do 12 reps with your left leg raised, before switching to your right side.



2. Tabletop Kicks

Get into a tabletop position with your hands directly under your shoulders, your fingers spread, and your back straight and parallel to the floor. From this position, kick your right leg out behind you, pressing your heel up toward the ceiling. Bring your right leg back down, and repeat for a total of 12 times. After you’ve completed your right side, switch to the left.



3. Standing Side Kicks

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands on your hips. Slowly raise your left leg up and out to the side while counting to four. When your leg reaches hip height, hold for a count, and then lower back down to the ground over another count of four. Remember to keep your chest raised, shoulders back, and your inner thigh parallel to the ground. Repeat for 12 reps on your left leg, and then switch to your right.



4. Side Plank with Leg Raise

Get into a forearm plank position on your right side, with your right elbow resting on the ground and your body in a tight, straight line. Your legs should be stacked with your left on top of your right. Engaging your core, lift your left leg up and hold it for a count of one. Lower it back down and repeat for 10 to 12 reps. Once you're done, switch to a plank on your left side and repeat raising your right leg up and holding for a single count before releasing back down.



Repeat this sequence up to two more times.

If you’re looking for a longer workout, try pairing this hip workout with the 10-Minute Sexy Shoulder Workout or the 10-Minute Love Handle Workout!

