A More Flexible You in 5 Minutes

2 of 5 Nathalie Dion

Triangle

Stretches hamstrings and muscles that support spine, boosts mobility in shoulders



Step feet 5 feet apart, turn left foot out, right foot slightly in. Inhale, raise arms parallel to floor. Exhale, hinge at left hip, rotate so left torso comes down over left leg; rest left hand on lower leg and reach right hand straight up from shoulder. Hold, return to start, repeat on other side.