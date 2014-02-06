A Booty-Burning, Fat-Blasting Treadmill Workout

Around this time every winter, I get sick and tired of running indoors on the treadmill. (Or should I say “dreadmill”?)

The treadmill can definitely get boring, so I try to do workouts that include frequent pace changes to mix things up and keep things interesting. That way, I actually enjoy my run instead of totally dreading it.

That said, here's a 30-minute running workout that alternates varying inclines with short bursts of sprinting and slower recovery periods for a seriously booty-burning session that will blast fat and keep your mind engaged. Trust me, the time will fly!

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

