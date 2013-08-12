A 30-Minute, Total-Body Running Workout

Feeling like you're crunched for time today, but you still want to squeeze in a total-body workout? You know when you're short on time, you need to make every minute count, so maximize your workout by combining heart-pumping running intervals with muscle-strengthening exercises to fire up you metabolism and torch some serious calories.

Tina Haupert
August 12, 2013

This 30-minute, total-body workout is the ultimate tone-up and every move is guaranteed to fit into your busy schedule!

 

Unsure of how to do some of the exercises listed above? Check out this post, which includes exercise how-to videos.

Please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.
