9 Perfect Layering Pieces for Cold-Weather Workouts

Fair-weather runners take note: We’ve got goals—like running our best half marathon ever this spring—so we aren’t going to let this moody winter weather sideline us. And you shouldn’t either.

Need help sticking to your running regimen? Throw on a couple of these layers to keep you warm as you tick off the miles.

Party pants

Turn down a winter run for what? Just slip into the Under Armour Devo Leggings ($64; amazon.com)— the inner thermo coating keeps body heat locked in.

Loyal layer

The little silver dots on the inside of the Columbia Midweight II Long Sleeve Baselayer Top ($23-36; amazon.com) aren’t just cool looking; they reflect your body heat for the ultimate defense against falling temps.

Photo: Columbia

Green zone

Perfect for extra chilly days, the New Balance Ultra Half Zip ($85; amazon.com) is a lightweight, nylon blend layer that adds core coverage, while mesh inserts ensure you don’t overheat once you get in the zone.

Photo: New Balance

Sexy shield

Don’t let this sleek quilted number fool you, the wind-resistant Asics Thermo Windblocker ($77; amazon.com) is primed to wrestle cold air—and win!

Photo: Asics

Cap it off

Put a cap on your body heat with this brushed fleece Nike CW Reversible Running Knit Hat ($22; nike.com). And, yes, it's two hats in one!

Photo: Nike

Neck nuzzler

The Lululemon Run with Me Neck Warmer ($28; lululemon.com) is a pretty practical piece: Rock it pulled over your nose and mouth, cinch the draw cord to keep it close to your neck, or wear it scrunched down like a circle scarf.

Photo: Lululemon

Hot hands

Give those snowy days a jab with these bright North Face Power Stretch Gloves ($23; 6pm.com)— their quick drying surface will make sure the white stuff doesn’t soak through.

Photo: The North Face

Funky feet

The Smartwool PhD Run Ultra Light Kneehigh Socks ($26; amazon.com) aren’t your average knee-highs; they’re made with merino wool to give the cold a swift kick.

Photo: Smartwool

Shining armor

Battle against the cold with the Adidas ClimaHeat Rocket Boost Shoes ($110; adidas.com). Their ClimaHeat technology— essentially a cozy little heated barrier—keeps feet toasty and protected.

Photo: Adidas

