9 Perfect Layering Pieces for Cold-Weather Workouts

Freezing during your outdoor workouts? Throw on a few of these layers to keep warm until spring weather arrives.
Fair-weather runners take note: Weâve got goalsâlike running our best half marathon ever this springâso we arenât going to let this moody winter weather sideline us. And you shouldnât either.
Need help sticking to your running regimen? Throw on a couple of these layers to keep you warm as you tick off the miles.
Party pants
Turn down a winter run for what? Just slip into the Under Armour Devo Leggings ($64; amazon.com)â the inner thermo coating keeps body heat locked in.
Loyal layer
The little silver dots on the inside of the Columbia Midweight II Long Sleeve Baselayer Top ($23-36; amazon.com) arenât just cool looking; they reflect your body heat for the ultimate defense against falling temps.
Photo: Columbia
Green zone
Perfect for extra chilly days, the New Balance Ultra Half Zip ($85; amazon.com) is a lightweight, nylon blend layer that adds core coverage, while mesh inserts ensure you donât overheat once you get in the zone.
Photo: New Balance
Sexy shield
Donât let this sleek quilted number fool you, the wind-resistant Asics Thermo Windblocker ($77; amazon.com) is primed to wrestle cold airâand win!
Photo: Asics
Cap it off
Put a cap on your body heat with this brushed fleece Nike CW Reversible Running Knit Hat ($22; nike.com). And, yes, it's two hats in one!
Photo: Nike
Neck nuzzler
The Lululemon Run with Me Neck Warmer ($28; lululemon.com) is a pretty practical piece: Rock it pulled over your nose and mouth, cinch the draw cord to keep it close to your neck, or wear it scrunched down like a circle scarf.
Photo: Lululemon
Hot hands
Give those snowy days a jab with these bright North FaceÂ Power Stretch Gloves ($23; 6pm.com)â their quick drying surface will make sure the white stuff doesnât soak through.
Photo: The North Face
Funky feet
The Smartwool PhD Run Ultra Light Kneehigh Socks ($26; amazon.com) arenât your average knee-highs; theyâre made with merino wool to give the cold a swift kick.
Photo: Smartwool
Shining armor
Battle against the cold with the Adidas ClimaHeat Rocket Boost Shoes ($110; adidas.com). Their ClimaHeat technologyâ essentially a cozy little heated barrierâkeeps feet toasty and protected.
Photo: Adidas
