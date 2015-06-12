9 Genius Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts

Father's Day is June 21, and if you haven't gotten dear old Dad a gift yet, it's not too late (and you're definitely not alone). We surveyed health-conscious dads to find out what's on their must-have lists:

A VIP-worthy tracker

No question: Trackers are top of mind for a fit father. Everyone seems to be wearing them these days, and Dad ought to be as well. We like the Fitbit Surge ($250, fitbit.com) for all its bells and whistles (GPS, heart rate monitor, activity and sleep tracking, call and text notifications) plus its sleek look. Sporting one also puts you in rarefied company: the First Dad himself has even rocked one.

DIY massage

The older Dad gets, the more post-workout recovery becomes a must. If you canât spring for a massage after every run, rolling out your muscles is the next best thing. The benefits of rolling are legion, from boosting mobility to decreasing soreness. Trigger Pointâs GRID 2.0 Foam Roller ($65, tptherapy.com) combines the benefits of conventional rollers with the targeted pressure of massage. Ridges on the surface simulate the feeling of a masseuseâs hands, boosting blood flow and enhancing muscle repair.

A party on two wheels

Dad knows that cycling while wearing earphones is a bad idea (right?!), but having some tunes on a ride can up motivation and effort. Bone conduction headphones, are an option, but the sometimes tinny sound and rattling feeling is not for everyone. Instead, more and more cyclists are slapping speakers right on their rides. We like Outdoor Technologyâs Buckshot Pro ($80, outdoortechnology.com), which plays songs off your phone via Bluetooth. Itâs compact (about the size of a Red Bull can), powerful (10 hours of play time), and versatile (it comes with a flashlight attachment and enough battery juice to charge your phone).

Pants that work for every activity

Lululemonâs Commission Pant ($128, lululemon.com) has a style thatâs fully functional, whether Dad's working in the office or working out at the gym. They're equipped with stretch fabricÂ and roll-up cuffs with hidden reflective stripes, so he can even run or bike in them.

Some added spice

An active dad needs healthy grab-and-go snacks, and Kindâs bars fit the bill. Kindâs Nuts & Spice Variety Cube ($40, kindsnacks.com) offers 20 bars with clean ingredients and kick-in-the-pants seasoning. Flavors in the sampler include Maple Glazed Pecan & Sea Salt, Dark Chocolate Chili Almond, and Cashew Ginger Spice, all jammed with protein and each with 5 grams of sugar or less.

A foodie bible

Gourmets will love the simple, innovative, and yes, genius recipes in the Genius Recipes cookbook ($35, amazon.com) from the chefs and writers behind foodie website Food52. Imagine luscious caramel sauce made from just one ingredient (sweet potatoes?!), or the simplest seared fish youâve ever made (from Le Bernardin, which is only the top seafood restaurant in New York City, if not the entire country). Vegetarians will love superstar chef Dan Barberâs acclaimed cauliflower steaks, and there are sophisticated drinks, too, like a whiskey old fashioned made with an easy DIY coriander syrup.

Jacked-up morning joe

By now, even Dadâs heard about Bulletproof Coffee, which combines brewed coffee made from high-end beans with grass-fed butter and a special form of coconut oil. Though thereâs hardly consensus on its purported benefits, some devotees swear the trendy drink is worth a try. If Pop's game, he might enjoy the Bulletproof Coffee Starter Kit with Brain Octane Oil ($42, upgradedself.com).

A better blender

Smoothie lovers need a machine powerful enough to pulverize fruits and veggies in their entirety (stems, seeds, skin and all) in order to get the full benefit of the pulp and fiber. The NutriBullet 600 ($90, nutriliving.com) fits the bill (and also has the firepower to make a mean blended coffee, too).

Always-fresh beer

For beer drinkers, thereâs nothing better than that first, crisp, hoppy, ice-cold swig from a new bottle. But for those who savor their brews slowly (or have to set them down to man the grill or change a diaper), thereâs nothing worse than drinking the warmed-over dregs. The solution: the Hermetus Bottle Opener & Resealer ($9, kaufmann-mercantile.com), a pocket-sized gadget that not only pops your top but can reseal a cap in one easy motion, saving your brew from spills or tasting stale.

