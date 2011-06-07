9 Easy Ways to Sneak in More Exercise



By Tina Haupert

Over the weekend, my husband and I participated in a 5K road race with our pug, Murphy. Yep, you read that right—our little pug finished 3.1 miles! He's one buff dog!

I enjoyed the event so much, I couldn't help but think about other ways to incorporate fun, easy fitness into my everyday life. Of course, the 5K was a special event, but regular exercise should be enjoyable! I know exercise is essential to maintaining my weight and improving my overall health, but with my busy schedule, it's often tough to fit in fitness. Sometimes hitting the gym feels like an impossible task! I don't want to skip out on my weight loss and fitness goals altogether, so I found a number of easy ways to fit fitness into my everyday life. View the slideshow.