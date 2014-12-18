9 Awesome Examples of GPS Art

Winter can be a tough time for even the most devoted runners. Between sub-zero temperatures, icy paths, and a lack of fun races on the horizon, motivation is at an all-time low. So if you’re dreading lacing up your sneakers, check out these adorable GPS creations for a little inspiration.

Runners and cyclists are using their GPS-based tracking apps to plot out their routes in tons of fun shapes, from adorable pandas to pints of beer. One British runner even proposed to his girlfriend in a carefully planned 5.71 mile route (and she said yes!).

There’s also a woman who prefers to spice up her runs with more, shall we say...salacious shapes, and now maintains a cheeky Tumblr blog filled with GPS genitalia.

Here, our nine favorite examples of GPS art:

A running woman

A Thanksgiving turkey

Happy Thanksgiving - All the social media. #turkeyride A photo posted by Bret Lobree (@blobree) on Nov 24, 2014 at 3:31pm PST

A big thumbs up for beer

A cute whale

昨年、会社組合のイベントでやったGPSアート。上野公園スタートし3時間半かけて地球に絵を描きました（≧∇≦） こういった楽しみ方もたまには良いかも？( ´ ▽ ` )ﾉ A photo posted by Tomoya Iwasawa (@tomoya1030) on Nov 25, 2014 at 3:44am PST

Clearly @wallygpx is the most talented GPS artist, based on these masterpieces:

King Kong attacking the Empire State Building

A World War II fighter jet

A game of ping-pong, complete with players

*"Raw" look at Season 5's 3D GPS ping pong ride! #mtb #GPSasketch #GPSadventure #virtualstreetart #pingpong #tabletennis #Baltimore A photo posted by GPSerist, Baltimore USA (@wallygpx) on Jul 16, 2014 at 2:39pm PDT

Nessie, the Loch Ness Monster

And—most impressive of all—the world

If you want to make your own GPS creations, there are a ton of running apps to choose from. The most popular is MapMyRun, and they even hosted their own contest to find the best GPS art last year. RunKeeper, Nike+, and Strava Run are good options as well.

So if it looks like a scene from Frozen outside your window, take a few minutes and plot out an Olaf to trace through the streets. With that distraction, the cold won’t bother you anyway.

