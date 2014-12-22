8 Last-Minute Gifts for the Fitness Fiends on Your List

Fretting that it's only a few days until Christmas and you haven't finished shopping? Don't. We took to the web to find a few last-minute presents that will make your fitness-minded friends totally flip. Happy gifting!

Fancy footwork

She'll show the snow who's boss with the Nike Air Max 1 Sneakerboot ($150, nike.com). It has a fully lined leather upper to keep out the cold, slushy white stuff, so her feet stay warm and dry mile after mile.

Pretty print

The Navajo-inspired La Vie Boheme Yoga Phoenix Yoga Mat ($84, urbanoutfitters.com) gives that special someone in your life a beautiful place to peacefully plant themselves.

Photo: UrbanOutfitters.com

RELATED: 11 Splurge-Worthy Gym Buys for FitÂ Fashionistas

Moto madness

Edgy leather patches on the JustRight Full Zip ($125, amazon.com) will toughen up your sole mate before she pounds the pavement. Plus it helps regulate body temperature so she never feels too hot or too cold.

Photo: Amazon.com

Boho baggage

The Adidas by Stella McCartney Bum Bag ($60, adidas.com)âwhich easily stores your gal pal's phone, keys, and lip balmâmakes sporting a fanny pack while she runs totally cool.

Photo: Adidas.com

RELATED: 8 Gym Bags Youâll Want to CarryÂ Everywhere

Chic sips

She'll want to tote the Water Bobble Sport ($12, amazon.com) along on all her exercise exploits; the built-in replaceable filter makes sure her H2O is always fresh and on hand.

Photo: Amazon.com

Hat trick

Surprise the techie in your life with the What's Good eBeanie ($50, brookstone.com). It syncs directly to her smartphone via BlueTooth, so she won't have to slow her pace to answer calls or shuffle to the next song.

Photo: Brookstone.com

RELATED: 10 Fitness Trackers Worthy of a Spot on Your WishÂ List

Glorious gloves

Brighten up your friend's next biking adventure with the Rapha Women's Leather Town Gloves ($245, rapha.cc). The merino silk lining wicks sweat and keeps hands warm, even when riding into a chilly headwind.

Photo: Rapha.cc

Supreme scarf

Your BFF can head to the gym hands-freeâall her knickknacks fit conveniently into a hidden zipper compartmentâwith the SholdIt Clutch Wrap Purse ($35, amazon.com). It morphs into a shrug and cross-body bag, too.

Photo: Amazon.com

RELATED: 5 Vests and Jackets That Chase AwayÂ Chills