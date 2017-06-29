7 Water Bottles Health's Editors Swear By

How does drinking enough water impact your health? Oh, let us count the ways: having a well-hydrated body aids in digestion, makes your skin glow, boosts your mind and mood, quiets snack cravings...we could go on, but you get the idea. Needless to say, hydration is something the editors of Health all care about. And as it turns out, we all have different ways of doing it. Check out the variety of water bottles we keep at our desks and in our gym bags, and consider choosing one for yourself.

Nathan Big Shot Narrow Mouth Bottle ($13; amazon.com)

"I have like 5 of these in different colors and I keep them at work, at home, in my gym bag, etc. I like to know exactly how much water I am drinking (or not drinking) each day. Recently, I got the Nathan Flex Shot same great concept, except you can fold the bottle up when you are done, which makes it great for travel." —Rozalynn Frazier, Senior Fitness Editor

"I love that S'well bottles stay cold OR hot for hours after you fill them up. And they come in so many cute designs!" —Kathleen Mulpeter, Senior Editor

"I heart my S'well bottle! It's aluminum, so it doesn't flavor my water, it's easy to clean (I toss it in the dishwasher), it works well with hot and cold beverages, and the shape is great for my bag. Did I mention it fits in the holder on my spin bike too?" -Beth Lipton, Food Director

Sigg Traveller Water Bottle ($21; amazon.com)

"I like the old classic Sigg aluminum bottle. I have a couple of them. I think it works because it's durable (pretty much indestructible, actually; mine have plenty of dents and nicks and scratches, but they get the job done), the screw cap secures tight and doesn't leak, it keeps water pretty cold, and it's the right size to slide into the bottle holder on my bike or in the cup holder in the car. You have to unscrew the cap to drink, but I'm not a big fan of the kind of bottles with rubber spouts or tubes or straws to suck on. Â I think those are hard to clean, whereas the Sigg bottle and the screw cap clean pretty easily." —Michael Gollust, Research Editor

Contigo Autospout Addison Water Bottle ($13; amazon.com

"When I'm working out, I love that I can just click the button and the spout comes up for a quick sip (no need to tilt). The straw can be a little problematic to clean sometimes, but I just swipe it down with a q-tip and vinegar." —Dwyer Frame, Senior Editor

Klean Kanteen Classic ($21; amazon.com)

"I am suuuuuuper anti-plastic so I have a huge collection of stainless steel bottles for my whole family, kids included. (Stainless steel is the safest material for food and drink, better than plastic or aluminum.) My favorite is the classic Kleen Kanteen 27-ounce bottle. The wide mouth makes it easy to drink from, clean, and add ice cubes to (though I prefer room temp myself). It fits in a cup holder and holds enough for a long car trip. It comes in great colors (I have them in pink and blue). And if you don't like the loop cap, you can swap in a sport top with spout or an all-stainless cap (for folks who don't want any plastic at all). You can even put the bottle (not the cap) in the dishwasher!"—Jeannie Kim, Executive Deputy Editor

Corkcicle Canteen ($28; amazon.com)

"The Corkcicle canteen is triple-insulated, so it keeps your drinks cold for what seems like an eternity. There have been times when I've filled it to the brim with ice (thanks to its wide mouth, it can actually fit ice cubes!), and those same ice cubes are still there the next day. I like my water ice cold, so I appreciate a bottle that follows through on its promises." -Alison Mango, Product Manager

CamelBak Podium Big Chill ($23; amazon.com)

"I sometimes go on bike rides that last upwards of 3 or 4 hours, so I need a bottle that can keep my water cold for an extended period of time and fit in my bike's bottle holder. The insulated CamelBak Podium Big Chill has been my go-to for years. It never leaks, the Jet Valve releases water only when you squeeze the bottle, and there's also a rotating on/off switch. I also appreciate that my water never tastes like plastic, the way it sometimes does with other bottles." —Christine Mattheis, Deputy Editor

