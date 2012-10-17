Get In and Out of the Gym in 60 Minutes

Don't think you have enough time to exercise during your lunch break? Try this workout! It's guaranteed to get you in and out of the gym in 60 minutes or less!

This routine works best at a gym or health club because it incorporates a treadmill and a kettlebell, but if you don't have access to these pieces of equipment, you could easily substitute time on the treadmill with jogging/walking in place and a kettlebell with a dumbbell.

The guess work is gone with this start-to-finish schedule. After the warm-up, the workout is broken up into five 5-minute intervals. For each one, perform as many rounds as possible of each exercise. For example, the first interval is 5 minutes of Jumping Jacks and Burpees. You'll do 10 Jumping Jacks and 10 Burpees and immediately repeat the two exercises over and over again until 5 minutes is over. When the time is up, move onto the next interval (Kettlebell Swings and Jump Squats), and do as many rounds as you can in 5 minutes. Continue for the remaining exercises. For maximum calorie-burn, move from one exercise to the next without resting, but always work at your own pace. You'll finish the workout with a short cool down (catch your breath and do some stretching) before you hit the showers!

Note: please consult your doctor before starting a new exercise program.

Read Tina's daily food and fitness blog, Carrots 'N' Cake.