6 Surprising Ways to Get a Killer Six-Pack

Summer is officially here, and it’s all about the abs! When else are you rockin’ a bikini or even a trendy crop top? Like the changing seasons, it’s time to change up your stale core routine. Ditch the gym class sit-ups and try these 6 unconventional abs exercises for that sculpted six-pack.

1. Standing Bicycle Crunch

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands behind your head. Engaging your abs, bring your left knee up to the center of your body, as you lower your right elbow to meet your knee. Keep your abs tight and contracted. Return to starting position, and then repeat on the other side bringing your right knee up to meet your left elbow. Repeat alternating sides for 10 reps on each side.

2. Side Knees

Stand with your feet hip-width apart and your hands behind your head. Contracting your obliques, bring your right knee up and out to the side as you lower your right elbow down to meet your knee. Your right obliques should be engaged in a side crunch. Return to starting position and repeat, doing 10 reps on your right side before switching to your left.

3. Static Lunge with Dumbbell Rotations

Step your left leg forward into a lunge with both knees at a 90-degree angle. Hold a dumbbell or medicine ball out in front of your body. Remaining in lunge position, engage your abs and slowly move the weight to your left side by twisting your torso and keeping your arms straight. Next, bring the weight slowly back to center and over to your right side. Continue moving the weight back and forth for 10 reps on each side. Take a 15 second break, and then lower into a lunge on your opposite leg. Repeat for another 10 reps on each side. Remember to keep your abs engaged for the entire exercise.

4. Standing Toe Touches

Standing with your feet hip-width apart and your arms extended overhead, contract your abs and kick your right leg out in front of you while bringing your left arm down to touch your toes. Your arm and leg should meet in the middle of your body, with your leg extended straight out from your waist. Return to starting position and repeat for 10 kicks. Then do 10 toe touches with your left leg. Do 3 sets.

5. Ab Sliders

Get into push-up position with your toes on a small towel or a workout slider disc. From here, engage your abs then bend your knees and bring them toward the center of your body. Return them back to push-up position and repeat for 15 reps. Remember to use your abs to stabilize your body in push-up position and to keep your body in a straight line from head to toe.





6. Warrior Crunch

Grab a light dumbbell and stand with your feet hip-width apart. Begin to bend forward from the waist as you extend your arms out in front of you and your left leg behind you. Your torso should be parallel to the ground with your arms, torso, and leg in a straight line. From here, bring your left knee in toward your chest as you lower the weight to meet your knee. Extend back into warrior position, and repeat for 10 warrior crunches. Switch to your right leg and repeat for 10. Do 2 sets of 10 reps on each side.





Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+ and on Pinterest.