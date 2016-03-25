6 Signs It's Time to Break Up With Your Personal Trainer

Every fitness journey has itsÂ ups and downs. You mightÂ rock your routine for weeks, and then suddenly run out of motivation, or stop seeing results. This is where a good personal trainer can make all the difference, by keeping you accountable, and encouragingÂ you toÂ push your limits.

But that doesn't mean yourÂ client-coach relationship is destined to last forever. For a variety of reasons, there may come a pointÂ when you're better off breaking up. Here are six signs it's time to find a new trainer or forge ahead on your own.

YourÂ workouts arenâ€™t progressing

When you hit a plateau,Â it's your trainer's job to rethinkÂ yourÂ workout so you are challenging your body in new ways. If sheÂ has you busting out the same numberÂ of reps with the same sets of weights week after week,Â that's a clear sign the sessions aren'tÂ worth yourÂ money or your time.

Your trainer keeps looking atÂ his phone

He should be checking your form, not his social media. In fact, he shouldn't even have his phoneÂ on hand during session, unless he's using it to track your workouts.Â

You don't feel heard

If you'veÂ told your trainer more than onceÂ that squats bother your knees, and she hasn't made any suggestionsÂ to address the issue, that's not okay. Trainers are supposed to tailor your workouts to your individual needs. They aren't calledÂ personal trainers for nothing!

The enthusiasm has fizzled

Maybe when you started working together, your trainer seemedÂ super excited to help you reach your goals. But recently, it's as if he's just showing up. If you don't feel that he's invested in your fitness success, it's time to cut him loose. Your trainer is there to build you up, not bring you down.

Your sessionsÂ start late

Plain and simple: If your trainer is often behind schedule, or needs to reschedule, itâs time to move on. She is a professional. Reliability is a must.

You've got the tools to trainÂ on your own

The reason to break up with your trainer couldÂ be a positive one: If you've become more fit, confident, and motivated than when you started, congrats! This is the point you were hoping to reach. It may beÂ time to spread your wings andÂ go solo.

Jennifer CohenÂ is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur and best-selling author of the new book,Â Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CWâsÂ Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestantsâ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBCâsÂ TodayÂ Show,Â Extra, The DoctorsÂ andÂ Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â G+Â and onÂ Pinterest.