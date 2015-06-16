6 Moves That Burn More Fat in Less Time

The secret: They're all plyometrics. Plyo-what??? Allow our fitness pro, Jennifer Cohen, to explain.
Youâve seen Jessica Bielâs amazing legs, Kelly Ripaâs killer abs, and Jessica Albaâs toned and sexy arms. We all wonder how they achieve such rockinâ bodies.
So what are these women doing differently than you?
Thereâs a specialized training method that these celebrities are using to get these crazy results, and it is one of the fastest methods to get fit in a short amount of time: plyometrics.
Plyometrics are explosive movements that combine power, speed, and strength by working several body parts at once. Since they recruit more muscles than your average exerciseâcompare a bicep curl, which isolates only that one muscle, with a move that activates your arms, legs, and core simultaneously, like many of the ones belowâyou burn more calories not only during your workout, but up to 8 hours after youâve finished.
While plyometrics are well-known in the world of sports as a way to help athletes improve their game, they're starting to take the rest of the fitness world by storm, and for good reason: In addition to toning and sculpting your legs, booty, arms, and abs, plyometrics help to build strength, increase balance and coordination, and improve cardiovascular health.
Before you jump off the couch and head to the gym, make sure youâre ready to handle plyometrics; since the difficulty level is somewhat advanced, being able to perform a proper basic squat and lunge first is important. Once youâve mastered those moves, youâre ready to move on. Here are 6 plyometrics that will burn fat in no time:
Squat Jumps
Start by getting into the bottom ofÂ a squat position. Your legs should be slightly wider than shoulder-width apart and slightly turned out. Your chest should be out, shoulders back, and core engaged. From here, explode straight up in the air, allowing your feet to leave the ground. Make sure to land softly on your toes when you come down. Doing this will protect your knees and hips. Complete 10-15 squat jumps.
Lunge Hops
Start in a lunge position with your right foot in front and left foot behind you with your left knee about an inch from the floor.Â From here, explode straight up out of the lunge, switching your legs mid-air and landing softly on your toes. You will now have your left leg in front and right leg behind you. Repeat this until youâve completed 10 total lunge hops.
Photo: Jennifer Cohen
Skaters
Start at the bottom of a squat position. Jump to the left, landing on your left leg, while bringing your right leg behind your left ankle. From here, jump to the right side with your right leg, bringing your left leg behind your right ankle. This completes one rep. Complete a total of 30Â skaters.
Photo: Jennifer Cohen
Toe Taps
Find a stable medicine ball, step, or bench. This will be your base for the toe touches. Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart and arms by your sides. Bring your right toe to the edge of your base. From here jump and switch your feet so that your left toe is at the edge of the base and your right foot is now back on the floor. Repeat this for a total of 30 toe taps.
Photo: Jen Cohen
Medicine Ball Squat Thrusts
Grab a medicine ball and stand with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Hold the ball at belly-button height and slowly squat down until your thighs are parallel to the floor or lower. (Do not let your knees extend past the tip of your toes.) From here, explode upwards and tossÂ the medicine ball straight in the air. Keep your eye on it so you can catch it and drop right back into the squat position. Do 12-15 medicine ball squat thrusts.
Photo: Jennifer Cohen
Medicine Ball Burpees
Grab a medicine ball and stand with your legs slightly wider than shoulder-width apart. Squat down to the floor and place the medicine ball between your feet while keeping your hands on the ball.Â From here, jump back into a pushup position, making sure yourÂ hands are placed securely on the ball. Jump your feet forward until you are at the bottom of a squat again, then stand up straight. Try to doÂ 10-12 medicine ball burpees.
Photo: Jennifer Cohen
Jennifer CohenÂ is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, entrepreneur, and best-selling author of the new book,Â Strong is the New Skinny. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CWâsÂ Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBCâsÂ Today Show,Â Extra,Â The Doctors,Â andÂ Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer onÂ Facebook,Â Twitter,Â G+Â and onÂ Pinterest.