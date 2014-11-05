5 Ways to Make Yourself Work Out When You Really Don't Want to

As the days start to get shorter and the temperatures drop, you may be tempted to slack off on your workout routine. After all, it's also no longer swimsuit season and we can hide under cozy layers! But it's so important to keep moving and find something you not only love to do but also can do all year round.

For instance, during the spring and summer, I love to run, bike, swim, play tennis, chase my little guy all over the playground and hike with him in his baby carrier. But as winter approaches, I can fall back on my yoga practice, Pilates workouts, bundled walks, strength training, and skiing. Though, there are still some mornings when I would much rather snuggle in bed.

Here are some motivational tricks to help you break a sweat because you'll definitely feel better after working out—and have the body to show for it winter, spring, summer, and fall.

Drink a cup of joe

Coffee is an ergogenic aid and can stimulate you to work out and help you last longer during your workout. Also, if you tell yourself, 'I'm going to have a cup of coffee then lift weights' you'll have something set in your head. Try to keep this trick for you AM or midday workouts not later in the evening, though.

Plan your reward

Promise yourself you can only view the latest episode of "Scandal" or "New Girl" after you log a workout. Or if you're not a TV watcher, give yourself some sort of reward for working out. I tell myself once I do my yoga practice, then I can surf the web for cute clothes for my baby boy.

Make a date

Schedule a weekly class, run, walk, hike, or tennis match with your friend, partner, or family member. I'm part of an Upper West Side Moms stroller walk and talk meet-up group in New York City. I get so much out of meeting other moms and spending an hour working out with them while still being with my son. Find something you can do—even if it's joining a bowling league—that meets weekly and gets you excited to move.

Listen to your playlist

It's like Pavlov's dog: if you have a great playlist to work out to, once you play it, chances are you'll get in the mood to break a sweat. Any upbeat music can get you in the mood to move your body. Just turn on Pandora or your favorite artist and dance around your living room or put on your headphones and go outside or to the gym to run.

Buy yourself new workout clothes

When I get a new yoga tank or an awesome pair of workout pants, I want to use them! I update my wardrobe each season with clothes that work for the whether. Invest in some fun long sleeve workout tops, get a long pair of running pants that will block the wind, find layers you love, and dress for success. I loved back-to-school shopping as s little girl and couldn't wait to wear each outfit every day. I channel that same enthusiasm and excitement in to my workout wardrobe and plan some fun, new workout classes to take.

