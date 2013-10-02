5 Quick Workout Moves for Busy Women

If you have a busy schedule like I do, some days it’s hard to find the time to brush your teeth, let alone hit the gym. Just because you don’t have an hour to kill, however, doesn’t mean you can’t get in a quick workout that will burn some calories and tone your body without taking up a chunk of your day. Check out these 5 top moves that you can do all at once, or pick and choose throughout the day. They are formulated to help you maximize your workout potential while also fitting into your busy lifestyle. Do one while waiting for your coffee to brew, another on your lunch break. You get the idea!

1. Squat Overhead Press with Leg Extension. Stand hip width apart holding two hand weights. Squat down bending your knees at a 90 degree angle, keeping your weight back on your heels. Your torso should bend forward slightly with your knees tracking over your feet. As you come up out of the squat, press your hand weights up over your head to a full extension while kicking one leg out to the side at a 45 degree angle. Come back to standing position. Change sides on your next rep. Do 15 reps on each leg.



2. Wood Chopper. Using one hand weight, stand with your feet hip width apart with your weight on your left leg. Start by holding your weight in both hands up by your left shoulder. Next, twist to make a chopping motion down towards your right hip. Allow your feet and knees to pivot with the twist. Do 15 reps on each side.



3. Forward Lunge with Arm Extension. Keeping your torso upright and your core engaged, lunge forward on your right leg while extending your arms straight out in front of you. Both of your legs should be at a 90 degree angle, and your back heel should be up off the ground. Hold the lunge for a count, and then raise your extended arms above your head. Hold and then come back to standing position. Do 15 reps on each leg.



4. Upside Down Leg Press. Get into a crouching position with your weight on your right leg, and your hands touching the floor for balance and support. Next, press your left leg up to the ceiling to a full extension while extending your supporting leg, as well. Both of your legs should be straight, with your torso and arms reaching toward the floor. To finish, bend your legs back down into a crouch. Do 15 reps on each leg.



5. Tabletop Donkey Kicks. Get into a tabletop position with your hands directly under your shoulders, your fingers spread facing your feet, and your chin up. Work to keep your pelvis pushed up so that your torso and legs create a line parallel to the floor. From this position kick out your right leg, pressing your heel up towards the ceiling. Bring it back into tabletop. Do these kicks for 30 seconds, alternating legs.



Want to mix it up? Check out A 15 Minute Workout to Change Your Fat to Muscle for more workout ideas for women in a time crunch!

Jennifer Cohen is a leading fitness authority, TV personality, best-selling author, and entrepreneur. With her signature, straight-talking approach to wellness, Jennifer was the featured trainer on The CW’s Shedding for the Wedding, mentoring the contestants’ to lose hundreds of pounds before their big day, and she appears regularly on NBC’s Today Show, Extra, The Doctors and Good Morning America. Connect with Jennifer on Facebook, Twitter, G+and on Pinterest.