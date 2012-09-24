5 Post-Workout Snacks to Refuel Muscles



Getty Images

After a workout, I know it’s important to eat something within 30 minutes to jump-start the recovery process, so I often bring along a snack to consume immediately after my sweat session. Protein helps to build and repair muscles and potassium balances electrolytes and fluids. I often stock my kitchen with a variety of healthy foods, so I always have a grab-and-go option when it comes to post-workout snacks. Here are some of my favorites!

Homemade trail mix: Combine 1/4 cup almonds with a mini box of raisins and 1 tablespoon of sunflower seeds in a snack-size plastic bag. You can make a bunch of these ahead of time, so you always have an ready-made option!

Protein shake: Add 1 scoop of protein powder to a bottle or shaker. After your workout, just add water or bring along an 8-ounce carton of organic almond milk to mix with it.

Mini Babybel cheese + an apple: A quick snack like low-fat cheese and an apple is a great way to provide much-needed nutrients to your fatigued muscles while getting some healthy fiber (from the apple) in your diet.

Two hard-boiled eggs + tart dried cherries: Two hard-boiled eggs contain 12g of protein and tart dried cherries might reduce muscle damage as they help to fight inflammation. Both of these help you recover faster from a strenuous workout, so this snack is a win-win!

Almond Butter Balls: A healthy mix of carbohydrates, protein, and fat combine in these bite-size balls to help refuel muscles. Make a batch on Sunday, so you have a quick, satisfying post-workout snack all week long.

What are your favorite post-workout snacks?