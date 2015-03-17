5 Maximalist Running Shoes to Try

Running is soaring to new heights thanks to those chunky, heavily cushioned kicks youâve been eyeing on the feet of everyone from casual weekend runners to Olympic silver medalist and middle-distance runner Leo Manzano. And while the popularity of the book Born to Run extolled the benefits of less paddingâwhich unarguably was the start of the whole minimal/barefoot running boomâweâve decided we want (a lot) more. Enter the maximalist sneaker trend.

âEven at the height of the minimalist trend, there were many runners who said, âhey, this isnât for me,ââ notes Johanna Bjorken, Merchandise Director for JackRabbit Sports, a specialty running store in New York City. âSo what weâre seeing now is the pendulum swinging the other way, and manufacturers making shoes for that consumer who doesnât want to feel the ground.â

And since you donât really have to âtransitionâ into these kicks the way you did with their minimal counterpart, making the switch should be relatively easy. For Bjorken, personally, she likes to think of these as âhangoverâ shoes. âI like them best on days when my body just feels like it wants a little bit more protection, regardless of the distance of the run.â

Here are five plush pairs to consider for your next run.

Booster Babies

At first sight, the supersized midsole on the Hoka One One Clifton ($130; zappos.com) may make you chuckle, but, trust us, your body will thank you for its robust padding. And that nifty rocker bottom? It helps promote a nice fluid ride, from heel to toe.

Photo: Hoka One One

Cushy Kicks

Not only are the Asics 33-M ($140; amazon.com) runners pillowy soft, but they're super flexible, too, which is good news for all 33 of those joints in your foot. Plus a wide toe box allows those tootsies to splay properly upon impact.

Photo: Asics

Moon Walk

The New Balance Fresh Foam Boracay 980 ($120; amazon.com), which happens to be named after an island in the Philippines, comfortably cushions all of your steps, from mile one to marathon. Also handy: The neoprene stretch tongue allows you to adjust the fit without creating wrinkles in the toe area.

Photo: New Balance

Sole Mates

Designed with a womanâs foot in mindâa narrower heel, longer arch, and higher instepâthe Altra Paradigm ($83-$130; amazon.com), which still sports a zero-drop platform, offers neutral runners plenty of plush running miles.

Photo: Altra

Star Tracker

Not only does the Brooks Transcend 2 ($170; zappos.com) offer pressure zones that help disperse impact across the foot, but its midsole âguide railsâ keep moderate pronators in check. Did we mention that itâs super cute, too?

Photo: Brooks

