5 Last-Minute Stocking Stuffers for the Fitness Fanatic

Do you still have some holiday shopping to do? Are you stumped as to what to buy for the fitness fanatic on your list? Well, look no further.

You might think this person has everything they need to stay in tiptop shape, but here are five unexpected stocking stuffers that fitness buffs are guaranteed to love.

And if you’re looking to shape up in 2014, consider adding some of these to your list too.

Cyndi Bands Gift Cube

These gentle elastic bands secure ponytails and braids without snagging or damaging hair. The gift cube comes with a random assortment of 10 bands in solid colors and prints, so no two gift cubes are the same. These bands can also be worn as bracelets. The fitness fanatic on your list will appreciate the practically, multipurpose usage, and, of course, the fun, stylish aspects of this gift.

The Orb Deep Tissue Massage Ball

The Orb is a 5-inch foam ball that helps to roll out the kinks in your muscles. Multi-directional deep tissue massage on tight IT bands, hamstrings, calves, and upper back muscles will "hurt so good," but regular use promotes flexibility and enhances performance. Fitness buffs will also appreciate this tiny tool because it's travel-friendly. Just pack in your gear and go. No need to worry about airline security.

Yes to Cucumbers Facial Towelettes

Yes To Cucumbers Facial Towelettes gently remove dirt, sweat, and stink without the need to rinse. After a tough workout, these towelettes make it a snap to freshen up on-the-go.

JUNK headbands

The last thing a fitness enthusiast wants to worry about is sweat or hair getting in the way of their workouts. JUNK brand headbands come in a variety of be-seen colors and designs, and the Flex Tie bands give you the option to tie them as tight (or as loose) as you need. You can't go wrong with this gift for both the male and female fitness buffs on your holiday list.

Koss FitClip Headphones

The Koss FitClip headphones come in five bright colors, which just about any exercise enthusiast will love. (They're designed for women, by women.) These headphones are sweat-resistent, light, and durable, so you don't have to worry about tossing them in your gym bag. And if anything does happen to the headphones, they're under the brand's lifetime warranty.

