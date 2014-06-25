5 Beginner-Friendly Kettlebell Exercises

Doing explosive exercises using kettlebells will help you improve endurance, strength, and power in no time.

Life by DailyBurn
June 25, 2014

Not sure how to get started with kettlebell training? These weighted bells might be intimidating at first, but the payoff is a super-effective workout in way less time. With the right explosive movements, this popular training method has been shown to improve endurance, strength and power. If you’re looking to burn fat while improving your strength and mobility, try these five kettlebell moves for beginners from DailyBurn trainer Cody Storey. Start swinging!
This article originally appeared on Life by DailyBurn.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up