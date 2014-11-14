4 Tips for Transitioning to Cold-Weather Workouts

When the cold weather arrives here in the Northeast, it makes it so much harder for me to get psyched about my outdoor workouts. The thought of standing outside, waiting for my GPS watch to load while enduring frigid temps and ice-cold winds makes me want to nix my run all together and curl up under a warm blanket on the couch.

Of course, I don't want to spend the entire winter indoors and skipping my workouts, so I decided to change up my thinking about the cold weather starting right now. This way, instead of chickening out on my cold-weather workouts, my transition in thinking helps me better prepare myself for the weather, which ultimately makes bundling up for the great outdoors a little more enjoyable!

Check the weather forecast

My go-to method for transiting to cold-weather workouts is checking the weather forecast for the upcoming week to see which days will have the warmest temperatures and plan my outdoor workouts around them. This way, I can avoid the super cold weather and still get outside to go running with making too many changes to my normal routine.

Work out midday

Similar to coordinating my workouts with the weather, I also try to schedule them at the warmest part of the day, say at lunchtime. Taking advantage of the warmest part of the day makes it so much easier for me to get excited for my outdoor workout, so I am more likely to stick with them. If you don't have a flexible schedule, you could coordinate a midday workout on your days off and hit the gym or take a rest day during the week when the weather is colder.

Start your session indoors

When I am really struggling with my motivation, I start my workout indoors before heading outside. I'll warm-up for 5-10 minutes (jogging in place, jumping jacks) before venturing outside into the cold weather. When my body is nice and warm, it makes staying motivated to exercise so much easier.

Just do it

There are still times that I don't enjoy venturing out into the cold, but instead of obsessing about the it, I focus my attention on how great I will feel once I’ve accomplished my workout. With this “just do it” mentality, I can almost always motivate myself to get moving. Plus, just forcing myself to go outside has made it much more enjoyable to exercise outdoors!

