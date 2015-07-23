4 Ridiculously Fit Women to Watch at This Year's CrossFit Games

As an avid CrossFitter (for 17 months and counting now), my eyes are glued to this year’s Reebok CrossFit Games, which officially kicked off yesterday morning and continue through the weekend. It’s amazing to see how far this sporting event has come since its inception in 2007—back then, the Games were held at a ranch in northern California. Now they'll be broadcast on ESPN. Even more awesome though is that this competition offers a highly visible platform to showcase the strength of some pretty badass women.

Watching these epically fit ladies battle it out for the title of “Fittest Woman on Earth” is simply enthralling. Take Pier Paddle, event number one, for example: Competitors were tasked with completing a 500-meter swim, followed by two miles of paddle-boarding, and capped with another 500-meter swim. And that was just the beginning of day one. Tomorrow they’ll tackle Murph, a signature hero WOD, where each competitor must run one mile, do 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and then run another mile—in that order. (Ouch.)

With several grueling tests of strength, endurance, and overall fitness still to come, as well as plenty of points up for grabs, it’s really anyone’s game. The only certainty: Over the next couple of days, these women are going to push their bodies to their absolute limits.

If you want an idea of who to lookout for (you can watch the Games live and catch missed coverage here), these four are some of the key players— and in my opinion, any of them have a chance at the top spot.

Annie Thorisdottir, 25

A two-time champion (2011 and 2012) and runner up from last year's Games, the Icelandic redheaded sweetheart with washboard abs, is hoping to capture the crown once more. So far, she’s holding steady in sixth place. Also worth noting, she took second place last year, even after a back injury.

With the #meridianregional well in the books, we are back at it again. Tuesday = Workday! #crossfit @roguefitness A photo posted by Annie Thorisdottir (@anniethorisdottir) on Jun 2, 2015 at 4:49am PDT

Camille Leblanc-Bazinet, 26

Train your mind to be focus Train your hearth to be strong Train your body to be ready -----------------------Train #fuel5 #xendurance #workhard #beproud A photo posted by Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (@camillelbaz) on Jul 18, 2015 at 9:01am PDT

This Quebec-native has beauty and brains (she’s a chemical engineering student). Oh, and did we mention she's the defending champion? Leblanc-Bazinet is currently in 22nd place, but just wait until some of the strength events; muscle-ups have nothing on this leading lady.

Putting in some hard work today!! Those sled no matter the weight or the distance are always so brutal!!! #funtime #workhard #beproud A video posted by Camille Leblanc-Bazinet (@camillelbaz) on Jul 14, 2015 at 6:06pm PDT

Samantha Briggs, 33

Standing in fifth place after yesterday’s sandbag challenge (moving a total of 480 pounds of sandbags down, across and up the StubHub arena, with a cap of 15 minutes), this UK resident has made it clear she's a force to be reckoned with. Not doubt Briggs, who won the Games in 2013, feels she has something to prove after a failed handstand walk kept her from qualifying last year.

Also, you need to see this:

Kara Webb, 25

4 SLEEPS... @reebok @progenex @sportsmedglobal @af_anz @crossfitgames @code3athletics Photo: @brianbucholtz A photo posted by Kara Webb 🐨🇦🇺 (@karawebb1) on Jul 18, 2015 at 1:55pm PDT

This year’s events mark Webb’s fourth consecutive appearance. And while the highest she’s ever placed is 12th, this year she is certainly setting a winner’s tone. Current status? First place with an eight-point lead over her closest competition.

Registration for my 4 week intensive online homework plan opens tomorrow at 7am AEST. If you want to work on improving you're movements but you have no structure and don't know how then this is for you. We will cover all fundamental aspects of CrossFit training to improve overall mechanics. Earn your right to get fit by proving you can move well. #perfectpracticemakesperfect #homeworkcanbefun https://crossfit-roar.myshopify.com/collections/kara-webb-specialty-training A photo posted by Kara Webb 🐨🇦🇺 (@karawebb1) on Jun 10, 2015 at 4:44pm PDT

