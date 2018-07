1 of 5 Getty Images

Bye-bye back pain

"As a trainer, I hear the words 'Oh, my aching back' far too often. Frequently, back pain is a sign of muscular imbalances," celebrity trainer Kathy Kaehler says.



"Here's a test: Stand with your back to a wall, shoulder blades pressed against it. Can you hold the position for the length of the song 'Happy Birthday'? If not, you'll need to strengthen your back and core. This can help relieve and prevent back pain, and you'll improve your posture, too—making you look longer and leaner."



Here are four moves from Kaehler to help strengthen your back and boost your posture in the process.